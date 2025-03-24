Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $601,244,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814,581 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,685,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,566 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,065,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,536 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,697,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,367,000 after purchasing an additional 696,412 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

