Whittier Trust Co. Has $229,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 158,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 62,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,267,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 553,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 55,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $44.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

