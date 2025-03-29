Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 66,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 136,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Aztec Minerals Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$24.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 2.83.

About Aztec Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.