Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 58,184,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,652,140. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, InvesTrust purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,696,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

