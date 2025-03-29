Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. 278,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.
Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Trading Halts Explained
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.