Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.12). 10,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 13,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.14).
Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 135.54. The company has a market capitalization of £14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (30.60) (($0.40)) EPS for the quarter. Nexus Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 32.02% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Nexus Infrastructure plc will post 9.0100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Nexus Infrastructure
About Nexus Infrastructure
Nexus is a leading provider of essential infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector through its operational business, Tamdown.
Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure services to the UK housebuilding sectors, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London.
