Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.12). 10,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 13,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.14).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 135.54. The company has a market capitalization of £14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (30.60) (($0.40)) EPS for the quarter. Nexus Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 32.02% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Nexus Infrastructure plc will post 9.0100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nexus Infrastructure

About Nexus Infrastructure

In other Nexus Infrastructure news, insider Dawn Hillman purchased 8,601 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,965.74 ($19,370.62). Insiders own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Nexus is a leading provider of essential infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector through its operational business, Tamdown.

Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure services to the UK housebuilding sectors, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London.

