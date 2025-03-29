Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.84. Approximately 9,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 9,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Finning International Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54.

Finning International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

