China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Resources Power Price Performance

CRPJY stock remained flat at $33.85 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 360. China Resources Power has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Resources Power to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

Featured Articles

