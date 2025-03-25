Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 108,007 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 22,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Acceleware Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$10.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -39.87.

About Acceleware

(Get Free Report)

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.