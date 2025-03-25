Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 108,007 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 22,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Acceleware Trading Down 11.1 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$10.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -39.87.
About Acceleware
Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.
