MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $18.76. MINISO Group shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 1,088,109 shares trading hands.

MNSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MINISO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $646.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 15.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.3268 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in MINISO Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter worth $685,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,986,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 553.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 330,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

