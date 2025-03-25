Promising Large Cap Stocks To Follow Today – March 25th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Meta Platforms, Palantir Technologies, Apple, and Amazon.com are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies with a high market capitalization, typically exceeding $10 billion, indicating well-established firms with a strong market position. These stocks often provide stability and consistent dividends, making them attractive to investors seeking lower volatility relative to smaller companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.50. The stock had a trading volume of 117,428,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,569,636. The firm has a market cap of $911.89 billion, a PE ratio of 139.22, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.89. 130,027,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,666,735. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day moving average of $131.46.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,341,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,900,838. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.66.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $624.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,931,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,810,173. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $655.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.82. 61,727,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,254,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.75, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.18. 21,031,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,661,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.41. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.08 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.41. 22,473,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,443,934. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

