Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.16. Approximately 4,349,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 10,346,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIS shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Nebius Group Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Nebius Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
About Nebius Group
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
