Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $206.21 and last traded at $205.72. Approximately 12,167,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 39,391,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.