NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $118.92 and last traded at $120.06. 66,655,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 280,654,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.46. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.