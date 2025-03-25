Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) recently:
- 3/21/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $3.15 to $1.40. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $1.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %
NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,363. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. The company has a market cap of $65.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.52.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.15%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptimmune Therapeutics
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.