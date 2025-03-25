Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) recently:

3/21/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $3.15 to $1.40. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $1.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,363. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. The company has a market cap of $65.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.15%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 492.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

