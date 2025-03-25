Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Trading Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.75 and last traded at $51.05. 17,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 483,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.13.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $530.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 30.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

