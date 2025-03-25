Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Trading 100% Higher – What’s Next?

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 100% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,395,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,173% from the average session volume of 109,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Sulliden Mining Capital Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Sulliden Mining Capital Company Profile

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

See Also

