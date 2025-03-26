Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $135.94. The firm has a market cap of $181.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This trade represents a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

