Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 123.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 866,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479,305 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.52% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $21,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.