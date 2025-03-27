387 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

ROP opened at $582.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $568.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.23. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

