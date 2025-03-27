Olin Anton Buys 3,000 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) Director Olin Anton bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.96 per share, with a total value of C$11,880.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 1.5 %

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at C$3.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.13. TELUS International has a 12 month low of C$3.78 and a 12 month high of C$12.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.07. The stock has a market cap of C$740.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.69.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions. Its clients include companies across several verticals, including Tech and Games, Communications and Media, eCommerce and FinTech, Healthcare and Travel and Hospitality.

