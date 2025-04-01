OV Management LLC Acquires 850 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OV Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.1% of OV Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. OV Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $249.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.99 and a 200 day moving average of $231.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

