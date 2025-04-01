Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7.50 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 114.3% increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Shares of LON DOM opened at GBX 283.60 ($3.66) on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 270.40 ($3.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 356 ($4.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 304.39.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 20.40 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza Group had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 23.3281005 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza Group

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza Group

In other news, insider Ian Bull acquired 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £14,050 ($18,152.45). 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in five markets under long term agreements with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.