Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $495.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $554.33 and a 200 day moving average of $532.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

