Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Issues Earnings Results

Digitalbox (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (5.60) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Digitalbox had a negative net margin of 203.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.28%.

Digitalbox Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON DBOX traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 329,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.34. The company has a market cap of £5.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Digitalbox has a 12 month low of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

About Digitalbox

Based in Bath, UK, Digitalbox is a ‘pure-play’ digital media business with the aim of profitable publishing at scale on mobile platforms.

Digitalbox operates the following trading brands, “Entertainment Daily”, “The Daily Mash”, “The Tab”, and “The Poke”. Entertainment Daily produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz and celebrity news.

