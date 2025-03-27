Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Releases Earnings Results

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 78.80 ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pollen Street Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 70.52%.

Pollen Street Group Stock Performance

Shares of POLN stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 766 ($9.86). 43,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,058. The firm has a market capitalization of £472.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 757.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 731.26. Pollen Street Group has a twelve month low of GBX 640 ($8.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 848 ($10.92).

Pollen Street Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a GBX 60.50 ($0.78) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Pollen Street Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. Pollen Street Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

About Pollen Street Group

Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.

