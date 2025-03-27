Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Issues Earnings Results

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.30 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ultimate Products had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 6.77%.

ULTP opened at GBX 73.80 ($0.95) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.72. The company has a market capitalization of £62.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.39. Ultimate Products has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.50 ($2.39).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Ultimate Products’s payout ratio is 57.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTP. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.67) price target on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Tuesday.

Ultimate Products is the owner of a number of leading homeware brands including Salter (the UK’s oldest houseware brand, established in 1760) and Beldray (a laundry, floor care, heating and cooling brand that was established in 1872). According to its market research, nearly 80% of UK households own at least one of the Group’s products.

Ultimate Products sells to over 300 retailers across 38 countries, and specialises in five product categories: Small Domestic Appliances; Housewares; Laundry; Audio; and Heating and Cooling.

