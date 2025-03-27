IP Group (LON:IPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (19.97) (($0.26)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IP Group had a net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%.

IP Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON IPO traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 42 ($0.54). 2,168,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,561. The stock has a market capitalization of £400.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.59. IP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35.65 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 56.20 ($0.72).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.62) target price on shares of IP Group in a research report on Tuesday.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions.

