Korea Investment CORP Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 163,182 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $135,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after buying an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Down 2.3 %

GE stock opened at $207.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.66 and a 200 day moving average of $185.98. The firm has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a twelve month low of $133.99 and a twelve month high of $214.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

