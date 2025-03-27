Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Up 5,875.0% in March

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 5,875.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Moncler Stock Performance

Moncler stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 107,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,785. Moncler has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

