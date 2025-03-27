BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Update

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BAIC Motor Trading Down 5.6 %

OTCMKTS BCCMY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. BAIC Motor has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

About BAIC Motor

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides engines, powertrain, power batteries, transmissions, new energy reducers, and other parts. In addition, it engages in car financing; and project investment and investment management.

