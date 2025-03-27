CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in March

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CSL Price Performance

Shares of CSLLY stock traded down $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $79.17. 48,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,004. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.18. CSL has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $109.00.

Get CSL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

CSL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.