23,771 Shares in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 90,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Gladstone Investment Cuts Dividend

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 78.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.18%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

