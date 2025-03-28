Korea Investment CORP Has $52.81 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,679 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,330 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $52,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Autodesk by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $269.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.61 and its 200-day moving average is $288.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

