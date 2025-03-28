Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 619 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.