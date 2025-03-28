Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,622,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,604,000 after purchasing an additional 213,478 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 617,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 202,781 shares during the period.

BATS MLN opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

