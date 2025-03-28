Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,338,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,852,000 after acquiring an additional 328,291 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,606,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.73.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

