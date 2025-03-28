Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,950 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Planet Fitness stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $57.64 and a one year high of $110.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

