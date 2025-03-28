Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $7.72 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $340.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of -340.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.04. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $245.04 and a twelve month high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -368.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.