Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,659 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $322.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.82 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

