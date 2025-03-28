Modern Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

