Modern Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Modern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 601,720 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,229,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,933,000 after buying an additional 114,345 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,130,000 after acquiring an additional 192,070 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,715,000 after acquiring an additional 94,541 shares during the period. Finally, Granger Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,370,000 after acquiring an additional 959,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $118.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $124.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.65.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

