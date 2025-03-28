7,360 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Purchased by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 51.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 64,396 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 55.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 20.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

IBIT opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.