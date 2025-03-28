TIAA Trust National Association Sells 177 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $122.73 and a 52 week high of $169.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

