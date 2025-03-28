DnB Asset Management AS Has $44.52 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,768 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Humana were worth $44,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Humana by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $270.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.93. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.