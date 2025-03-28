Sava Infond d.o.o. Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $6,099,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,074,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $184.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.18.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

