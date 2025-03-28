DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

