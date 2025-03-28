NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 15,356 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,745,000 after purchasing an additional 63,762 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,054,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,312,000 after buying an additional 88,960 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,609,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,214,190.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,791,668.57. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 905,864 shares of company stock valued at $77,824,710 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $82.23 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $59.83 and a one year high of $91.14. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

