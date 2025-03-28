Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WorthPointe LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS POCT opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

