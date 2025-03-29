Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 606 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $515.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.34.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 3.5 %

TSLA stock opened at $263.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $847.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.33 and its 200 day moving average is $321.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

